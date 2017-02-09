Stormzy brands secondary ticket sites as ‘c**ts’ as tour sells out & new show added

Tickets to his debut headline tour sold out in just minutes

Stormzy has hit out at secondary ticketing websites as ‘c**ts’, after tickets to his first ever UK headline tour sold out in just minutes.

The ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ takes its name for the grime star’s forthcoming debut album, which is due for release on 24 February. So great was the demand that the grime hero managed to sell out both of his Brixton shows is less than seven minutes – forcing him to announce an extra show at the London venue on May 4 to cap off the tour.

“Fuck all these secondary ticket websites, please don’t buy tickets for more than face value,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sorry there isn’t more I can do, they’re cunts.”

This comes after You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi called for secondary ticket sites to be made illegal.

Stormzy’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Fri March 31 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Thu May 04 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Last year Stormzy opened up about what to expect from his hotly-anticipated debut album – claiming that it will represent him as an ‘aggy little shit with a bone to pick’.

“So much has already happened and I’m still on album one,” he said at the time. “Maybe I should be on my second album now but I’m not, this is where I am. Most people’s first albums, they’re not talking about touring the world and winning awards. I was meant to still be in the ends with this one. So my album is a treasure in itself because it’s coming from such an unusual position as a debut.”