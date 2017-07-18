"Chris, you're too good for her mate".

Stormzy inadvertently caused chaos on last night’s episode of ITV show Love Island after the grime star previously tweeted about two contestants in the show.

The South London star, who is a self-confessed fan of the reality show, previously tweeted “Chris, you’re too good for her mate” after a row broke out between contestants Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

But on last night’s episode, all hell broke loose after the tweet was featured in a game that blanked out Chris’ name and asked other contestants to guess who it referred to.

After Chris’ name was revealed, Olivia was immediately less than impressed, despite him laughing it off.

Later in the show, Chris was seen agreeing with the tweet and admitting: “He’s right though isn’t he, I am too good for her, literally way too good for her.”

Stormzy also reacted to the controversy on his own Twitter, as you can see below.

Love Island, which is due to finish next week, has attracted unlikely fans throughout its third series – including Liam Gallagher and Jeremy Corbyn.

The show also features former Blazing Squad star Marcel Somerville, who has had his odds shortened from 4/5 to 8/15 to be the winning male in the reality show.

During his appearance on the show, the Spotify streams of Blazin’ Squad streams have also rocketed by 2500% since the member of the band joined the ITV programme.