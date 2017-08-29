Watch Stormzy’s new video for ‘Cigarettes & Cush’

The visuals are the latest to emerge from the Croydon MC's acclaimed debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

Stormzy has shared the new video for his Kehlani-featuring track ‘Cigarettes & Cush’ – watch the new clip below.

The visuals are the latest to emerge from the Croydon MC’s acclaimed debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which was released back in February. So far, videos have been released for the album tracks ‘Big For Your Boots’ and ‘Cold’.

Stormzy has this evening (August 29) released the video for ‘Cigarettes & Cush’. Starring the MC and Andrea Ali in the lead roles, the mini movie casts Stormzy as a suave dealer who strikes up a relationship with Ali’s character, who works for the police. Both characters are unaware of the other’s true occupation, leading to a dramatic finale.

Watch the video for Stormzy’s ‘Cigarettes & Cush’ below.

Stormzy will be among the nominated artists to perform live at the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize next month.

Taking place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on September 14, you can see the full list of nominated artists for this year’s prize below.

Alt-J – ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms – ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur – ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Divide’

Glass Animals – ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus – ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest – ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner – ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha – ‘Process’

Stormzy – ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon – ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx – ‘I See You’