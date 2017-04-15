Stormzy calls Coachella debut ‘one of the best shows I’ve ever played’

The grime MC capitalised on acclaim from debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in Indio

Stormzy called his first appearance at Coachella “one of the best shows I’ve ever played”.

The grime MC made his debut at the festival yesterday afternoon (April 14), playing tracks from debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘ to a sizeable crowd.

“This is going to go down as one of the best shows I’ve ever played,” he told those watching him, according to LA Times. “Before coming here, I didn’t know if it would be two people or 200 – and there’s thousands.”

Included in his sets were tracks like recent single ‘Big For Your Boots’, ‘Shut Up’ and his remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.

Ahead of penultimate track ‘Know Me From’, he said: “It doesn’t matter if you don’t know who the fuck I am. It doesn’t matter if you don’t understand anything I’m saying or the beat – for the next three minutes I want you to [wreck] the place.”

Watch footage of the performance below, via Fact.

#stormzy killing it at #coachella 🙌🏾 (via @linkuptv) A post shared by MOBO (@moboawards) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

@stormzyofficial opening Coachella 🌴😎🇬🇧 #GSAP #coachella #coachella2017 #Stormzy #BigForYourBoots A post shared by Simon (@swampsong) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Coachella continues today with performances from Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Future, Bastille, Gucci Mane, Two Door Cinema Club, Warpaint, Swet Shop Boys and more.

The festival kicked off yesterday with a headline performance from Radiohead, which was littered with technical difficulties. The xx also played, bringing a drone display with them, while Mac DeMarco, Crystal Castles and Empire Of The Sun were amongst other artists on the bill.

Stormzy played:

‘First Things First’

‘Cold’

‘Return Of The Rucksack’

‘Mr Skeng’

‘Velvet’

‘One Take’

‘Shape Of You’

‘Cigarettes & Cush’

‘Big For Your Boots’

‘Know Me From’

‘Shut Up’