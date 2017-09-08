Stormzy criticises the BBC for stereotyping young black men

"You lot are so embarrassing".

Stormzy has described the BBC as “embarrassing” after airing a TV segment that questioned what he had called Theresa May during his acceptance speech at the GQ Awards earlier this week.

As he picked up the award for best solo artist, presented by Jeremy Corbyn, the South London star described Theresa May as a “paigon”, a term that was misheard as ‘pig’ by guests including Alastair Campbell.

Now, Stormzy has hit out at the BBC after they subsequently aired a Daily Politics segment in which guests were asked to guess which phrase that he used during the speech.

In the brief segment, guests were asked to choose from four options – peng, bossman, mandem, and paigon.

“You lot are so embarrassing flipping hell lol. Young black men have a vocabulary that spans beyond those buzz words for future reference”, Stormzy wrote on Twitter.

Responding to his tweet, MNEK wrote: “This is so extra omg.”

Stormzy also accused one user of having “missed the point” after they responded by claiming that “Not everything is about ‘young black men’ stop beggin it.”

Stormzy’s night at the GQ Awards also saw him hanging out with Liam Gallagher, after he posted a photo of himself partying with the former Oasis singer on Snapchat.

Earlier this week, he also released the video for ‘Cigarettes and Cush’, the latest single to be taken from debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.