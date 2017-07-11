Stormzy crowned ‘Person Of The Year’ by Oxford University society

"Standing proud in a room full of young black Kings & Queens"

Stormzy was awarded the Oxford University African & Caribbean Society’s ‘Person Of The Year’ award earlier today (July 11).

Tweeting about the accolade, the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ grime superstar said “Today I received the “Person Of The Year” Award from Oxford University ACS. Standing proud in a room full of young black Kings & Queens.” He also shared a number of photos from the society’s award ceremony.

Check out the tweet below.

Back in March of last year, Stormzy gave a speech at Oxford University. Earlier this year, he donated £9,000 to an Oxford student to help her realise her dream of attending a masters course at Harvard University in America.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Oxford student Fiona Asiedu launched the campaign after she was offered a place on a Master’s course in Human Development and Psychology at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

She needed to raise £12,000 to embark on the course, due to start this August. Stormzy became aware of the campaign after a friend of Asiedu’s tweeted him.

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis also recently told NME that she believes Stormzy ‘has to headline’ the festival one day after a blistering set at this year’s Worthy Farm bash.

“Every day, there have been so many moments where I think ‘this can not be beaten’,” Emily told NME (above). “So many great musical moments, and many that I’ve missed, so I’ve got a lot to catch up on next week when I can watch some it. But I think Stormzy will definitely have to headline one day.

“He was phenomenal, and if anything has come through in quite an obvious way, it’s that. That was such a great moment.”