Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and more back the ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ campaign

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Charli XCX are among the artists backing the relaunched Love Music Hate Racism campaign.

Coldplay, Lianne La Havas, Royal Blood and Kwabs are also supporting the campaign, which is a continuation of the famous Rock Against Racism campaign from the ’70s.

Love Music Hate Racism’s Zak Cochrane said of the relaunched campaign: “There is a proud history of musicians standing up to racism from the likes of Steel Pulse and The Clash performing at Rock Against Racism gigs in the 70s to bands such as The Libertines and Roll Deep playing at Love Music Hate Racism events in the early 2000s.”

He continued: “LMHR and RAR weren’t just about big bands and big concerts though. They were about musicians and fans uniting in a grass roots movement. We are delighted that these artists are working with us to bring this campaign to life.

“I hope it will inspire millions of people once more to put on their own gigs and spread the message far and wide that racism only seeks to divide communities, whereas music brings us together. It is in all our interest to love music and hate racism.”

Love Music Hate Racism is encouraging people to attend the March Against Racism in London this Saturday (March 18). Further information can be found on the website.

In the meantime, check out some of the artists in their Love Music Hate Racism T-shirts below.