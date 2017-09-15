Stormzy features on JP Cooper’s new ‘Momma’s Prayers’ single

The British rapper's 'Gang Signs & Prayer' album was nominated for last night's Mercury Prize

JP Cooper has released ‘Momma’s Prayers’, a Stormzy-featuring new single.

The platinum-selling Manchester singer-songwriter’s latest release is a softly-sung ballad, dedicated to the pair’s respective mothers and complimented by Stormzy’s deep singing voice and rapid-fire rapping.

It’s taken from JP Cooper’s upcoming debut album ‘Raised Under Grey Skies’, released October 6 on Island Records. Listen below.

Momma’s Prayers Momma’s Prayers, a song by JP Cooper, Stormzy on Spotify

Last night, Stormzy’s own debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ was up for this year’s Mercury Prize.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show was held at Eventim Apollo, London yesterday evening (September 14). The award celebrates the best of British and Irish music, honouring the best album released in the past 12 months – as chosen by a panel of experts, tastemakers and fellow musicians.

South London musician Sampha took home the gong, and saw off competition from a shortlist that also included Alt-J, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, J Hus, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, The Big Moon and The xx to pick up the £25,000 prize.

Stormzy also recently described the BBC as “embarrassing” after airing a TV segment that questioned what he had called Theresa May during his acceptance speech at the GQ Awards earlier this week.

As he picked up the award for best solo artist, presented by Jeremy Corbyn, the South London star described Theresa May as a “paigon”, a term that was misheard as ‘pig’ by guests including Alastair Campbell.

Stormzy then hit out at the BBC after they subsequently aired a Daily Politics segment in which guests were asked to guess which phrase that he used during the speech. In the brief segment, guests were asked to choose from four options – peng, bossman, mandem, and paigon.

“You lot are so embarrassing flipping hell lol. Young black men have a vocabulary that spans beyond those buzz words for future reference”, Stormzy wrote on Twitter.