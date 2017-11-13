Stormzy got stuck in the toilet at MTV EMA 2017

"If I pop out now imma look mad creepy".

Stormzy‘s triumphant performance at the MTV EMAs last night was almost derailed when he found himself trapped in the ladies toilets only a short while before.

The grime star, 24, delivered a massive rendition of ‘Big For Your Boots’ at the SSE Arena Wembley ceremony, which saw him performing in a police car.

But less than an hour before, he revealed how he had accidentally found himself in the ladies toilets, only realising once he was in the cubicle.

Sharing a photo of the situation on Snapchat, he wrote: “”Came to buss a shit but accidentally went in the girls toilets so I can hear bare girls outside but if I pop out now imma look mad creepy”.

He eventually roped in a friend who was able to give him the all clear as he attempted his escape.

“Wait for one sec. Anne Marie is brushing her teeth”, the friend said.

The minor blip didn’t affect the rest of the night for Stormzy though, after the ceremony saw U2’s Bono paying tribute to the rapper as he sang ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2’ when the Irish rock band collected the global icon award.

The band, who played a special show in London’s Trafalgar Square yesterday (November 11), were honoured at the ceremony with the award recognising their decades-long career.