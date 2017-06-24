Watch Stormzy pay tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims and urge the UK government to “tell the fucking truth”

The Croydon MC brought 'Gang Signs & Prayer' to Worthy Farm with an electric set on The Other Stage this evening (June 24)

Stormzy delivered a powerful tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster during his Glastonbury set this evening (June 24), urging the UK government and the relevant authorities to “tell the fucking truth.”

Backed by a set of giant screens that displayed dramatic animations and choice lyrics from his tracks, Stormzy hailed his slot on The Other Stage as “one of, if not the biggest, gig of my career.”

After performing ‘Scary’, Stormzy took time out from his high-energy performance to address the fall-out from the Grenfell Tower fire.

“In light of recent events, I’m just gonna say this,” he began. “We urge the authorities to tell the fucking truth, first and foremost. We urge them to do something. We urge the fucking government to be held accountable for the fuckery, and we ain’t gonna stop until we get what we deserve.”

He then performed an A cappella version of his verse from the recent Grenfell Tower single, which hit number one in the UK singles charts yesterday (June 23).

THE MAIN MAN @stormzyofficial THANK YOU #grenfelltower A post shared by Lauren Elisa Parker (@laurenloparker) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Stormzy’s short speech was met with a rapturous response from the crowd, who began to spontaneously sing ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn‘ in the style of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’. The response delighted Stormzy, who joined in with the chorus.

The MC then unzipped his tracksuit top to reveal a Grenfell Tower tribute t-shirt in the style of the London underground logo, before performing ‘Blinded By Your Grace’.

Stay tuned to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.