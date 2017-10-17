Stormzy and J-Hus lead the nominations at the 2017 MOBO Awards
Here's all the nominations...
Stormzy has topped off a massive year by leading the nominations for the 2017 MOBO awards, receiving five nods including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act.
The South London MC, who released debut album Gang Signs and Prayer in February, also received Best Song and Best Video nominations for ‘Big For Your Boots’.
He’s closely followed by ‘Did You See’ rapper J-Hus, who received four nominations for Best Male, Best Album for ‘Common Sense’, Best Song for ‘Did You See’ and Best Video for ‘Spirit’.
The nominations also saw huge recognition for upcoming talent too, with Jorja Smith picking up three prestigious nominations for Best Female, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Newcomer only a year after In the last 12
featuring on Drake’s hit album “More Life” and supporting him on his UK tour.
Other recognition for rising talent comes in the form of Stefflon Don, who has received three nominations for Best Female, Best Hip Hop Act, and Best Newcomer.
After triumphing at the Mercury Prize, there’s the chance for Sampha to win big again too, receiving three nominations for Best Male,Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Album for his critically acclaimed debut
“Process”.
An extensive list of the main nominations is below.
BEST MALE
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
BEST FEMALE
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
BEST ALBUM
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
BEST NEWCOMER
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
BEST SONG
J Hus “Did You See”
(Produced by JAE5)
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra “Dun Talkin’”
(Produced by GA)
Not3s “Addison Lee”
(Produced by Malv On The Track)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”
(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane “Bestie)
(Produced by ADP)
BEST VIDEO
Bossman Birdie “Walk The Walk”
(Directed by Luke Davies)
J Hus “Spirit”
(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
Loyle Carner “The Isle Of Arran”
(Directed by Georgia Hudson)
Mist “Hot Property”
(Directed by Oliver Jennings)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”
(Directed by Daps)
BEST HIP HOP ACT
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
BEST GRIME ACT
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
