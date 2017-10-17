Stormzy and J-Hus lead the nominations at the 2017 MOBO Awards

Here's all the nominations...

Stormzy has topped off a massive year by leading the nominations for the 2017 MOBO awards, receiving five nods including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act.

The South London MC, who released debut album Gang Signs and Prayer in February, also received Best Song and Best Video nominations for ‘Big For Your Boots’.

He’s closely followed by ‘Did You See’ rapper J-Hus, who received four nominations for Best Male, Best Album for ‘Common Sense’, Best Song for ‘Did You See’ and Best Video for ‘Spirit’.

The nominations also saw huge recognition for upcoming talent too, with Jorja Smith picking up three prestigious nominations for Best Female, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Newcomer only a year after

featuring on Drake’s hit album “More Life” and supporting him on his UK tour.

Other recognition for rising talent comes in the form of Stefflon Don, who has received three nominations for Best Female, Best Hip Hop Act, and Best Newcomer.

After triumphing at the Mercury Prize, there’s the chance for Sampha to win big again too, receiving three nominations for Best Male,Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Album for his critically acclaimed debut

“Process”.

An extensive list of the main nominations is below.

BEST MALE

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

BEST FEMALE

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

BEST ALBUM

J Hus – Common Sense

Nines – One Foot Out

Sampha – Process

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life

BEST NEWCOMER

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

BEST SONG

J Hus “Did You See”

(Produced by JAE5)

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra “Dun Talkin’”

(Produced by GA)

Not3s “Addison Lee”

(Produced by Malv On The Track)

Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”

(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane “Bestie)

(Produced by ADP)

BEST VIDEO

Bossman Birdie “Walk The Walk”

(Directed by Luke Davies)

J Hus “Spirit”

(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)

Loyle Carner “The Isle Of Arran”

(Directed by Georgia Hudson)

Mist “Hot Property”

(Directed by Oliver Jennings)

Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”

(Directed by Daps)

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

BEST GRIME ACT

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid