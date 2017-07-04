Stormzy joins Linkin Park on stage in London to perform ‘Good Goodbye’
'Forever grateful to my brothers Linkin Park'
Stormzy joined Linkin Park on stage last night to perform their collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’ together the The O2 in London. Check out footage from the show below.
The grime hero joined the returning nu-metal stars to run through the song from their latest album ‘One More Light‘, much to the delight of fans at the sold-out first night of their run of UK shows.
Following on from his huge set at Glastonbury 2017 and appearing on the new Grenfell Tower charity single, anticipation now turns as to whether Stormzy may appear again tonight when the band perform an intimate headline show at London’s Brixton Academy.
Taking to Twitter, Stormzy said that he was ‘forever grateful’ to his ‘brothers’ Linkin Park and ‘feeling very blessed’.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Linkin Park played:
Talking to Myself
Burn It Down
The Catalyst
Wastelands
One Step Closer
Castle of Glass
Good Goodbye (with Stormzy)
Lost in the Echo
Battle Symphony
New Divide
From the Inside
Invisible
Waiting for the End
Breaking the Habit
One More Light
Crawling (Piano Version)
Leave Out All the Rest
Somewhere I Belong
What I’ve Done
In the End
Faint
Encore:
Sharp Edges(Acoustic)
Numb
Heavy
Papercut
Bleed It Out
Linkin Park’s remaining UK shows are below. Tickets are on sale here.
Tuesday July 4 – LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton
Thu July 6 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena
Fri July 7 – MANCHESTER, Arena