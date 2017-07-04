Stormzy joins Linkin Park on stage in London to perform ‘Good Goodbye’

'Forever grateful to my brothers Linkin Park'

Stormzy joined Linkin Park on stage last night to perform their collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’ together the The O2 in London. Check out footage from the show below.

The grime hero joined the returning nu-metal stars to run through the song from their latest album ‘One More Light‘, much to the delight of fans at the sold-out first night of their run of UK shows.

Following on from his huge set at Glastonbury 2017 and appearing on the new Grenfell Tower charity single, anticipation now turns as to whether Stormzy may appear again tonight when the band perform an intimate headline show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Taking to Twitter, Stormzy said that he was ‘forever grateful’ to his ‘brothers’ Linkin Park and ‘feeling very blessed’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Linkin Park played:

Talking to Myself

Burn It Down

The Catalyst

Wastelands

One Step Closer

Castle of Glass

Good Goodbye (with Stormzy)

Lost in the Echo

Battle Symphony

New Divide

From the Inside

Invisible

Waiting for the End

Breaking the Habit

One More Light

Crawling (Piano Version)

Leave Out All the Rest

Somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

In the End

Faint

Encore:

Sharp Edges(Acoustic)

Numb

Heavy

Papercut

Bleed It Out

Linkin Park’s remaining UK shows are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Tuesday July 4 – LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton

Thu July 6 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Fri July 7 – MANCHESTER, Arena