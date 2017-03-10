Listen to Stormzy’s new feature on Jon Bellion’s ‘All Time Low’

The Croydon MC has jumped on the New Yorker's track, which is set for a re-release

Stormzy has recorded a guest feature on the UK release of Jon Bellion‘s single ‘All Time Low’ – listen to the new version of the track below.

Linking up with the 26-year-old New York artist – who released his debut album, ‘The Human Condition’, last year – the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC has contributed a verse to the re-release of the single, which originally came out in May 2016 – peaking at number 16 in the US chart.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (March 9), Bellion revealed that ‘All Time Low’ needed “to have something new about it” for its re-release on UK radio. “I think a @ Stormzy1 verse will suffice,” Bellion wrote.

Listen to the new Stormzy-featuring version of ‘All Time Low’ below.

Stormzy revealed earlier today, meanwhile, that two of his singles have earned special sales certifications in the UK. BPI confirmed that ‘Shut Up’ has now gone platinum (600,000 sales), while ‘Big For Your Boots’ has earned a silver certification (200,000 sales).

Speaking earlier this week, Stormzy recalled how he once suffered racist treatment at a high-end fashion shop.

“Usually when you walk in these high-end places, they’ll offer you a drink, take your coat, offer you a seat. We didn’t get none of that,” he revealed. “I asked, he told me the price, and I did it like, ‘Oh, you didn’t think young black men are supposed to have this money, did you?’”