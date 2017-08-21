Watch ‘Love Island’ stars Kem and Chris rap with Stormzy at V Festival

The reality TV stars are big fans of the grime MC

Stormzy was spotted hanging out with Love Island stars Kem and Chris at V Festival at the weekend, with the reality TV pair spitting bars with the grime MC.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Stormzy, who released his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ earlier this year, was performing third from the top of the bill at the twin festivals in Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend (August 19-20).

Having previously professed his love for the ITV show – and made a surprise appearance himself – Stormzy took a picture backstage with the two reality TV stars.

A video also surprised of Kem and Chris rapping. Watch that below.

Kem Cetinay recently confirmed that he’s working on a surprise collaboration with Stormzy.

Cetinay, who scooped the show’s £50,000 jackpot with girlfriend Amber Davies, confirmed the plans when he appeared on the Love Island reunion show.

When asked about the plans, he cryptically replied: “There’s definitely something going on. There’s going to be a thing. Everyone’s going to see it.”

The unlikely collaboration was originally touted when the South London MC appeared on the show via video link and offered his support to contestants Kem, Chris and Marcel ahead of a talent show which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.