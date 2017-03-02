Watch a ‘starstruck’ Stormzy meet Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick

The Croydon MC also performed at the Old Trafford megastore as part of the promo tour for 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

Stormzy met members of the Manchester United squad during his promotional stop at the club’s stadium and training ground today (March 2), including midfielder Michael Carrick – who the MC said he was “starstruck” about meeting.

The Croydon MC is currently promoting his debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, after its release last Friday (March 2). The album is projected to finish its first week in the charts at number one, although it has also been reported to be a very close contest.

Stopping by both the United training ground at Carrington and the club’s official shop – the Megastore – today, Stormzy – a United fan – had the opportunity to meet a number of the team’s players, including England captain Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Marcus Rashford. See the photos below.

The MC also got the opportunity to help announce long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick’s testimonial game, honouring the latter’s 11-year association with the club. At a photocall, reporters captured Stormzy apologising to Carrick for being “starstruck” in his presence – watch the encounter below.

Meanwhile, the art director behind ‘Gang Signs & Prayer”s artwork, Mark Farrow, spoke to NME recently about recreating The Last Supper for the album cover.

“We had to be really careful, The Last Supper has been parodied a million times and we all felt that if we couldn’t bring something new to it then it would just end up looking clichéd,” Farrow said. “I think with the black set and the balaclavas, which were Stormzy’s idea, we’ve achieved that. It then just remained for it to be beautifully lit and photographed by John Ross. The people in the ballys are his mates, basically.”