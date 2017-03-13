Watch Stormzy’s new video for ‘Cold’

The visuals have been released early in celebration of his debut album being certified gold in the UK

Stormzy has shared his latest music video for his song ‘Cold’.

Taken from his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ – which hit number one in the UK album charts in its first week following the “closest chart battle in recent memory” – ‘Cold’ follows lead single ‘Big For Your Boots’ in receiving the video treatment.

Taking to Twitter last night (March 12) to officially announce the new visuals, Stormzy also revealed that the video had been released early to celebrate ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ earning a gold chart certification.

In the video, Stormzy is seen rapping against cold backgrounds – some with snow falling in the background – interspersed with shots of children dressed as doctors, businessmen and monarchs.

Watch the video for Stormzy’s song ‘Cold’ below.

Stormzy also revealed last week that, as well as ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ going gold, two of his singles have earned special sales certifications in the UK. BPI confirmed that ‘Shut Up’ has now gone platinum (600,000 sales), while ‘Big For Your Boots’ has earned a silver certification (200,000 sales).

The release of the Croydon MC’s team-up with New York musician Jon Bellion, meanwhile, saw the light of day last week – listen to ‘All Time Low’ here.