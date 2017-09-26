Stormzy releases ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ short film

The film was written and directed by Rollo Jackson

Stormzy has released a new film, called Gang Signs & Prayer.

The movie, which premiered at the YouTube Space London and on YouTube itself, was written and directed by Rollo Jackson. The creator has worked with the likes of James Blake, Jamie xx and Hot Chip in the past.

Gang Signs & Prayer “chronicles Stormzy’s inner battles and temptations as he becomes master of his own destiny”, according to a press release. It is soundtracked by the songs ‘Return Of The Rucksack’, ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘100 Bags’, all of which feature on the MC’s debut album.

“Young youts like myself, that grow up in the hood, we often don’t know that we are actually the masters of our own destiny,” Stormzy said. “There are so many things that steer us in the wrong direction however, we decide what happens in our own lives and like my album, I endeavoured for this film to portray just that. Derived from my album Gang Signs & Prayer, and written and directed by the legend that is Rollo, I’ll let the visual do the talking.”

Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, added: “Grime is one of the most exciting genres in the world and I’m ecstatic that trailblazers like Stormzy are garnering the success and recognition they deserve. The rise of grime is a perfect example of how YouTube is a place for artists to express themselves creatively and a democratic platform to access a global fanbase.

“We want to help both artists and the industry make the most of technology, and this project is an ideal symbol of that: a groundbreaking film that blends music, art and story in new way and it’s accessible to all on YouTube.”

Gang Signs & Prayer was premiered tonight (September 26) in front of an audience that featured the artist himself, Jackson, Stormzy’s friends and family, and 90 fans. You can watch the short film above now.