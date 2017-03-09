Stormzy reveals he suffered racist treatment at a high-end fashion shop

He also says he was regularly stopped by police while he was growing up in South London.

Stormzy has revealed that he experienced racist treatment during a recent visit to a high-end fashion shop.

The grime star, whose debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ just entered at Number One, said he was aware of being treated differently as soon as he stepped inside the store.

“Usually when you walk in these high-end places, they’ll offer you a drink, take your coat, offer you a seat. We didn’t get none of that,” he told Hunger. “I asked, he told me the price, and I did it like, ‘Oh, you didn’t think young black men are supposed to have this money, did you?'”

Stormzy also revealed that he was a victim of racial profiling during his teenage years in south London. “When I was growing up in Thornton Heath, from about 13 all the way up to 18, I got searched every day,” he said. “[It stopped] when I stopped walking around on the streets. But now I have a nice car, so I get pulled over instead.”

Stormzy will head out on a UK tour later this month – check out his upcoming dates below. Tickets are available here.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia
Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight
Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester
Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy
Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA
Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield
Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton