Stormzy set to join ‘The X Factor’

The grime star is said to be helping out Nicole Scherzinger during the Judges' Houses.

Stormzy looks set to be joining ‘The X Factor’ next week, helping out judge Nicole Scherzinger during the Judges’ Houses part of the show.

A source told The Sun: “Stormzy is the man of the moment and will also make great telly.

“He speaks straight from the heart and won’t pull any punches.

“Simon is looking forward to seeing his onscreen chemistry with Nicole.”

A friendship with Cowell could well have been struck up during Stormzy’s involvement with Cowel’s charity single for Grenfell Tower earlier this year.

The Judges’ Houses is the part of the show where contestants are whittled down and flown out to various locations around the world to compete for their place in the show’s live finals.

Judges usually enlist the help of a famous friend to help them decide.

This year’s judges are Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

The move could help grime come further into the the mainstream, after Stormzy performed third from top of the bill at this year’s V Festival, saying: “Today shows that grime is taking its rightful place on the main stage.”

He also played the Other Stage at Glastonbury this year.

Stormzy recently featured on JP Cooper’s latest single ‘Momma’s Prayers‘.