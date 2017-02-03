Stormzy shares new single ‘Big For Your Boots’ from debut album

Stormzy's album ''Gang Signs & Prayer' is due on February 24.

Stormzy has dropped his new single and video ‘Big For Your Boots’.

It’s taken from his forthcoming debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which is due on February 24. “This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life. I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run,” Stormzy said as he announced the album.

The grime star revealed the full tracklisting of the LP on Twitter earlier this week, having previously teased the album with a series of mysterious billboards.

Last year Stormzy opened up about what to expect from his hotly-anticipated debut album – claiming that it will represent him as an ‘aggy little shit with a bone to pick’.

🤔 Ready for this Friday …. #stormzy #gsap A photo posted by PEAK004 (@peak004) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:04am PST

“So much has already happened and I’m still on album one,” he said at the time. “Maybe I should be on my second album now but I’m not, this is where I am. Most people’s first albums, they’re not talking about touring the world and winning awards. I was meant to still be in the ends with this one. So my album is a treasure in itself because it’s coming from such an unusual position as a debut.”

The ‘Shut Up’ star has released a string of huge singles as a lead and featured artist, as well as an EP and a mixtape. However, his rise to prominence has yet to see him release an album.

Stormzy has also said in recent interviews that it’s important for him to express his opinion as an artist because he’s a black man.

He’s previously made headlines for speaking out on institutionalised racism and police brutality, online racial slurs, as well as the BRIT Awards excluding grime. Last year, there was a Twitter campaign to make him Prime Minister.