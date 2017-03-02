Stormzy speaks out his battle with depression

'To see that I went through it could help'

Stormzy has spoken out about his battles with depression, and how he hopes his music can help others to identify and seek help.

The rising grime hero revealed how he hoped that being honest and open about his struggles through his acclaimed debut album, ‘Gang Signs And Prayer‘, would tell other people facing depression that they’re not alone.

“For me, it was a realisation of how fragile we are as humans,” Stormzy told Channel 4 News. “In the most beautiful way possible. In the sense where I always saw myself as this strong person who just deals with life, I get on with it – and if something gets me low, I pick myself back up. That’s always been my philosophy. Even down to the point where one of my closest friends who was suffering from it, I used to dismiss him.

“It wasn’t a harsh way, I just just used to think ‘just be happy’, do you know what I mean? ‘Just pull it together’. That was a world that was so alien to me. I just used to think ‘you get up, march on’.

He continued: “So for it felt like on this album, if I didn’t address that, what I was going through… because even then I had another complex, where I thought ‘OK, I went though this – but I don’t even know if I want the world to know if I went through this. Like ‘yeah, it’s something that I went through, my friends know I went through it, my family knows I went through it, but the world doesn’t need to know that. What convinced me to talk about it was the fact that if there’s anyone out there going through it, I think to see that I went through it would help.”

Stormzy goes on: “Because for a long time I used to think ‘soldiers don’t go through that’, you know? Strong people in life, the bravest, most courageous people, they don’t go through that. They don’t go through that, they just get on with it. Like any person I admire or look up to hasn’t felt like this. They just pick themselves up, you know what I mean? And that’s not the case, a lot of the people I look up to – I don’t know what they’ve dealt with. So for me it was like ‘this is what I dealt with’. So if there’s anyone listening who thinks, swear down like, Stormzy feels – do you know what I mean?

“I feel like I always come across confidently and happy, and I’ve always made sure that I don’t promote [the] negative… I just present myself in a positive way so I can spread that. So people will be looking at me, thinking I don’t go through nothing. So for me to just let people know, ‘no, I do. I do go through that’. I thought that was important for people to know that.”

For more information on dealing with depression, visit Mind or CALM.

Meanwhile, Stormzy’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton