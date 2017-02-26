And enjoyed a 'Dark and Stormzy' cocktail

Grime artist Stormzy today appeared on the Channel 4 cooking show, Sunday Brunch.

The rap artist cooked spiced chicken with a black pepper and vinegar slaw, a recipe by Simon Rimmer.

Stormzy also took the opportunity to discuss his performance with Ed Sheeran at the BRITs. When presenter Tim Lovejoy asked what the rest of the grime community thought of the collaboration, Stormzy said: “I think everyone is quite proud and happy about it. Merging those two worlds. Me and Ed make totally different styles of music, but coming together for something like that; it’s a good thing.”

This week’s guests included James Arthur, Sharon Horgan and Rufus Hound. The guests and hosts enjoyed Oscars themed cocktails in the Sunday Brunch kitchen ahead of tonight’s ceremony, including one called the ‘Dark and Stormzy’. The cocktail was a tribute to La La Land, and contained Gosling’s rum and Stone’s Ginger Wine.

Stormzy recently released his debut album, ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’, and had a fun time with Bradley Walsh at the BRIT awards. Watch our video of the two meeting below.