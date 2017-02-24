Stormzy announces surprise London gig this afternoon (February 24)

The Croydon MC's debut album, 'Gang Signs & Prayer', is out today

Stormzy has announced a surprise London gig to mark the release of his debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.

The Croydon MC released his long-awaited first album today (February 24), which also features guest appearances from the likes of Kehlani, Lily Allen and J Hus.

To celebrate the release of ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy will perform at a surprise live show in the capital this afternoon. Taking to his Twitter this morning, the MC revealed the time and location of the performance – 1PM, at Castlehaven Park in the borough of Camden.

See his tweet below.

Fans wishing to travel to the impromptu performance can get the tube to Camden Town underground station, National Rail to Kentish Town or any of the 24, 27, 31, 168, N5, N28, N31 buses.

Stay tuned for more Stormzy news as it develops.

Ahead of the release of ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy spoke about his big ambition in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“This album is good, this is incredible, this is heartfelt, this has been put together so well, so strategically, so neatly, so creatively,” he said. “So respect me the same way you’re going to respect a Frank Ocean or an Adele.

“I find it strange and uncomfortable to aim for anything less than the greatest,” he continued. “That doesn’t even make sense for me, that. If I was going to be an engineer or I was going to be a baker or I was going to be a fireman, why would I not aim to eventually be the greatest at my job? I’ve never understood why I should just try and be the best rapper in London, or even the best rapper in the UK. I don’t want to be the best rapper in the UK. I want to be the best artist in the UK.”