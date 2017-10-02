Stormzy teases second album on ‘4PM in London’ freestyle

"Heard the first hit, they want the sequel?"

Stormzy has teased that his second album is “coming soon” on a newly released freestyle.

The grime star dropped ‘4PM in London’ last night, which sees him rapping to the beat of Drake’s ‘4PM in Calabasas.’

But while the track sees him take aim at major labels who want to sign him (“it’s the major that majors want to sign”), Stormzy also hints that he’s been busy working on the follow-up to ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which was released in February.

“Heard the first hit, they want the sequel”, he cryptically teases.

“I’ve been working fucking hard, the album’s coming soon I swear.”

The latest release from Stormzy comes after he released a short film last week which shared the title with his debut album.

The film, which was written by Rollo Jackson, has been described as a snapshot of the grime star’s rise to fame as he “becomes master of his own destiny“.

Describing the short film, Stormzy said: “Young youts like myself, that grow up in the hood, we often don’t know that we are actually the masters of our own destiny.

“There are so many things that steer us in the wrong direction however, we decide what happens in our own lives and like my album, I endeavoured for this film to portray just that. Derived from my album Gang Signs & Prayer, and written and directed by the legend that is Rollo, I’ll let the visual do the talking.”