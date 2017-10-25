Stormzy is going to collaborate with an unknown rapper to help him lie to his mother

Teks Sinatra told his mother that he's working with Stormzy so she would "take my rap career seriously"

Stormzy has said that he’s open to working with a virtually unknown rapper after he lied to his mother about having a new song with the grime MC.

The South Londoner, who goes by the name Teks Sinatra, recently tweeted: “Told my mum I got a tune with Stormzy on the way. Lord forgive the lie, I just needed her to take my rap career seriously”.

After the post was retweeted over 4,000 times, Stormzy got in touch and appeared keen to team up. “You know what,” he tweeted, “Fuck it”. See that exchange below.

Since Stormzy’s reply, Teks Sinatra has tweeted: “Loooooollllll what a crazy little life” and “Life comes at you fast init fuckin ell”.

He added: “I was meant to go court or summin today but that can fuck off now”. See beneath.

Listen to ‘Do Not Disturb’ by Teks Sinatra:

Meanwhile, Stormzy leads the nominations for the 2017 MOBO Awards, receiving five nods including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act. He is also nominated for Best Song and Best Video for his track ‘Big For Your Boots’.

The 2017 MOBO Awards will take place on November 29 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Stormzy released his debut album ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ in February.