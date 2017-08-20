Stormzy says ‘grime is taking its rightful place on the main stage’ at V Festival

The MC performed third from the top of the bill at the twin festivals in Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend

Stormzy has declared grime to be “taking its rightful place on the main stage” while performing at V Festival.

The MC, who released his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ earlier this year, was performing third from the top of the bill at the twin festivals in Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend (August 19-20).

Playing before Ellie Goulding and Jay-Z, both of whom were reportedly watching from the wings, the Croydon musician told the crowd he had “been waiting all year for V Festival.”



He added: “Today shows that grime is taking its rightful place on the main stage.”

Following yesterday’s performance at the Staffordshire leg of the event, Stormzy tweeted a photo of himself on stage, backed by a choir dressed in white gowns. He captioned the picture: “Still feeling blessed, still blinded by his grace. V Festival 2017, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z used his headline set last night to pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington.

The rapper concluded his set with a performance of the ‘Collision Course’ track ‘Numb/Encore’ – which mixes his 2003 single ‘Encore’ with Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ – which prominently features vocals by Bennington. According to Setlist.fm, Jay has not performed ‘Number / Encore’ live since 2011.