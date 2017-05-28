Watch Stormzy’s full set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

The Grime MC urged the crowd to prove that 'grime is meant to be' at the weekender.

Stormzy performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend today (May 29) after Little Mix opened up the main stage.

Performing cuts from his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy revved up the crowd in-between songs and gave a shout out to his native South London.

He noted that he was the only grime artist on the line-up and urged the crowd to show Radio 1 that ‘grime is meant to be here’. You can see his full performance below.

Stormzy performed a solid eight song set list during his afternoon set. You can see the full set list below.

Stormy set list:

First Things First

Cold

Return of the Rucksack

Cigarettes and Cush

Shape of You Remix

Big For Your Boots

Know Me From

Shut-Up

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend took place yesterday and continues through to today (May 27 and 28) with a jam-packed line-up featuring the likes of Clean Bandit, Alt-J, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora and many more.

Tonight’s headliners are Kings of Leon and Royal Blood.

Earlier this week, Little Mix released a new version of their single ‘Power’, which features additional vocals from Stormzy.

Now featuring additional vocals by the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC, the release of the high-energy, female empowerment-themed track comes ahead of the reveal of its accompanying music video, which the group have teased screenshots from in the past few weeks.