‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard rocks out on-stage with SWMRS

SWMRS invited the Stranger Things star up on their tour with All Time Low

SWMRS – the punk band featuring the son of Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong – were recently joined on-stage by none other than Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

The link-up came at Central Park SummerStage, as part of SWMRS’ current US tour in support of All Time Low. Joining the West Coast rockers for a run-through of their track ‘Drive North’, Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show) later shared a clip of the performance via Instagram. “Thanks for letting me play with you, boys,” he said.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s son Joey Armstrong plays drums for SWMRS.

Check the clip out below.

Thanks for letting me play with you, boys. ❤️ @swmrs A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

It’s far from the first time the Stranger Things protagonist has lived out his punk-rock dreams.

At the end of last year, Wolfhard appeared in a music video for Canadian punks PUP’s ‘Sleep In The Heat’, playing a younger version of the band’s frontman Stefan Babcock. More recently, he even directed a music video all of his own, for Californian band Spendtime Palace.

Even stranger things occurred when Wolfhard joined Mac DeMarco on-stage in May, playing guitar on ‘Still Together’. The on-stage link-up occurred after Wolfhard covered DeMarco’s ‘Salad Days’, with the goofball indie hero then heaping praise on the young actor-turned-musician.

Still, none of this should come as too much of a surprise, with Finn Wolfhard fronting his own band Calpurnica, who themselves recently covered a Twin Peaks song.

Stranger Things season two is set to air from 27 October 2017.