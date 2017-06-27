Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard’s band cover Twin Peaks’ ‘Wanted You’

The young actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, is the frontman of the precocious band Calpurnia

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard‘s band Calpurnia have covered Twin Peaks‘ ‘Wanted You’ in a new video – watch the recorded performance below.

The young actor has branched out with his music since enjoying his breakthrough role in the hit Netflix show, and was recently invited by Mac DeMarco to join him on stage to play a guitar solo.

Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia have now shared their latest cover version, taking on Chicago band Twin Peaks’ ‘Wanted You’, with the actor taking lead vocals.

Watch Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia take on Twin Peaks’ ‘Wanted You’ – and see the video for the original version of the track – below:

Twin Peaks reacted positively to the cover, writing on Twitter: “Our boy and his band really did the damn thing. Big love Finn, can’t wait to actually meet ya dude.”

Wolfhard has previously voiced his desire to release a full album or EP, while also revealing a number of his musical influences.

“I love 80s and 90s music,” he said in an interview back in November. “I love Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess. There’s a scene where they use ‘Atmosphere’ by Joy Division. Charlie Heaton’s character is crying. It’s perfect.”