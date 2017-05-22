‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard joins Mac DeMarco on stage

Watch 'this lil monster shreadding'

‘Stranger Things‘ star Finn Wolfhard joined Mac DeMarco live on stage last night to play guitar with his band. Check out footage from the show below.

Currently touring in support of his acclaimed new album ‘This Old Dog‘, DeMarco was performing at The Tabernacle in Atlanta when ‘Mike Wheeler’ actor Finn Wolfhard took to play guitar on ‘Still Together’.

Footage of Wolfhard ‘shredding’ on guitar was shared online by Natalia Dyer – who plays Nancy in the show. She also uploaded a video of Wheeler providing backing before DeMarco dived into the crowd.

this lil monster shredding at the @macdemarco show last night ⚡️👹⚡️ A post shared by @nattyiceofficial on May 21, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

and then this happened 💀 A post shared by @nattyiceofficial on May 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

This comes after Wolfhard previously shared footage of him covering ‘DeMarco’s ‘Salad Days‘.

“You know, I liked it and thought that it was great,” said DeMarco of the cover. “I have texted with him a little bit, and he’s a really nice dude. It’s pretty wild. I like the show, too. He’s so young!”

Wolfhard also claims that he ‘just wants to release an album‘.

‘Stranger Things’ season two is now well into production, and will be released on Netflix on October 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, Mac DeMarco’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Tuesay May 30 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wednesday May 31 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday August 29 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Wednesday August 30 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Wednesday November 22 – DUBLIN Vicar Street