Stream Calvin Harris’ new single ‘Rollin’ featuring Future and Khalid

Calvin Harris has shared a new song called ‘Rollin’ featuring Future and Khalid.

‘Rollin’ follows on from previous singles ‘Slide’ (featuring Frank Ocean and Migos) and ‘Heatstroke’ (featuring Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande).

Earlier this week (May 9), Harris announced details of his new LP, titled ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’ and due on June 30. Having previously boasted the album would include the “greatest artists of our generation”, it has now been announced that the record will feature artists such as Travis Scott, Kehlani, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Snoop Dogg, as well as the previously announced guests.

Deadmau5 has criticised Calvin Harris over the amount of guests on his upcoming album. He wrote on Twitter: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”. He added: “fucking hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid shit for stupid people… nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander shit for the sake of capitalism. moving on.”

The producer also joked that he would announce collaborations with Barry Manilow, Ghostface Killah, Garth Brooks and a potato.