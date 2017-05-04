Stream Halsey’s The Weeknd co-written new single ‘Eyes Closed’

Song features on singer's new record ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, out June 2

Halsey has shared a new single from her upcoming second album.

The US singer will release new record ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ on June 2. It’s the follow-up to her 2015 top 10 debut ‘Badlands’.

Following the album’s lead single ‘Now Or Never’, Halsey has now shared another track called ‘Eyes Closed’. It was co-written by The Weeknd, who Halsey supported on tour in 2015. Listen below.

Halsey recently unveiled her new album’s tracklisting.

Earlier this year, Halsey gave fans a taster of new material by dropping ‘Not Afraid Anymore’ from the Fifthy Shades Darker soundtrack.

She’ll be returning to the UK for shows supporting Justin Bieber at his British Summer Time gig at London’s Hyde Park, as well as performing at Glastonbury 2017 and Reading & Leeds.

Earlier this week, Halsey also announced that she will be touring with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor in support of her album during September, October and November.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Halsey wrote: “This is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. and I’m gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it”.

Halsey also recently unveiled her own self-directed video for new single ‘Now Or Never’.

“The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the centre of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” said Halsey at the time. “On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”