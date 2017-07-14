Twenty years ago, Jack and Meg White made their live debut.

The White Stripes played their first gig together on July 14, 1997, performing three songs at The Gold Dollar open mic night in Detroit.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Jack White’s label, Third Man Records, have released a special recording on digital and streaming services for the first time ever.

The White Stripes’ The First Show: Live On Bastille Day features tracks ‘St. James Infirmary,’ ‘Jimmy The Exploder’ and ‘Love Potion #9’. Listen to them below.

Bastille Day Bastille Day, an album by The White Stripes on Spotify

Last month, Third Man Records announced they will release a deluxe reissue box set of The White Stripes‘ ‘Icky Thump‘.

The record was the duo’s sixth and final studio album together. It was released in 2007 and the band split four years later. It charted at Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2008.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

To celebrate the album’s tenth anniversary, and The White Stripes’ 20th, Jack White’s record label will put out a coloured double LP set that will come with 12″ resissues of the record’s nine b-sides. It will also include ‘The Red Demos’ (a collection of pre-album demos), a photo book, an art print by album artwork designer Rob Jones and pin badges.

Meanwhile, The White Stripes have seen streams for their song ‘Seven Nation Army’ increase by over 16,000% on some music platforms following the omnipresent “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chants at Glastonbury Festival last month.

The Corbyn chant was widespread at this year’s festival as Labour leader Corbyn received what many have called a “rockstar welcome” at Worthy Farm, before making a number of appearances across the site – including a powerful speech on the Pyramid Stage to one of the biggest crowds that Glastonbury has ever seen.