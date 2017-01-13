Stream The xx’s new album ‘I See You’

Band rehearsed their third LP live yesterday

The xx‘s new album ‘I See You’ has arrived and is available to stream online.

The band’s third LP follows their 2012 LP ‘Coexist’. It features the previously released singles ‘On Hold’ and ‘Say Something Loving’. You can listen to the album on Spotify below.

‘I See You’ was recorded between March 2014 and August 2016 in New York, Texas, Reykjavik, Los Angeles and London and produced by the band’s Jamie Smith, plus Rodaidh McDonald. It has been described as “more outward-looking, open and expansive”.

The xx shared a video for ‘On Hold’ in November. It was filmed entirely in Marfa, Texas. ‘On Hold’ samples Hall and Oates’ 1981 track ‘I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)’. After it was released, Daryl Hall told the band to “pay me” for the sample.

Yesterday (January 13) they rehearsed their new album in a livestreamed performance.

“We’re back at RAK Studios in London rehearsing for our tour,” the band said in a message posted to Facebook.

“To celebrate our new album ‘I See You’ coming out at midnight, we wanted to play some of our new songs for you all. We’ll be going live on all of our social channels throughout the day, so stay tuned!”

The xx are set to head on tour in March. See their 2017 UK dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)

Singer Romy Madley Croft recently announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall.

Marshall is a renowned, celebrated and prolific British designer and visual artist, who has created stage outfits for the xx as well as collaborating with the likes of Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson, Jessie Ware, and more.