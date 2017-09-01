These are the most streamed songs of summer 2017

As September begins and Autumn approaches, the most streamed songs of summer 2017 have been revealed by Spotify.

As Billboard reports, ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber is of course at the top of the list with a huge 786 million streams, swiftly followed by DJ Khaled‘s ‘Wild Thoughts’ at number two, ‘Unforgettable’ by French Montana and Bryson Tiller in third place, another ranking for DJ Khaled and Bieber featuring Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne with ‘I’m The One’ in fourth, and with ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William completing the top five.

Other noteable rankings include Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ at six, at Calvin Harris‘ huge summer hit ‘Feels’ with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean at seven. Only seven of the top 30 are by female artists.

Check out a playlist of Spotify’s global top 30 of the most streamed songs below.

Not only is ‘Despacito’ the most streamed song of the summer, but it has also been named as the most streamed track of all time. Many fans have been surprised by the song’s raunchy nature when translated into English.

Daddy Yankee’s contribution to the song includes the line, “I want to see how much love fits in you,” while Luis Fonsi’s parts includes the request: “Let me trespass your danger zones / Until I make you scream”. Check out the full English translation of ‘Despacito’ here.