Streaming revenue poised to overtake physical music sales in UK

Revenue from streaming has risen 61% in a year.

Streaming revenue seems poised to overtake proceeds from physical record sales in the UK for the first time.

The BPI – the UK’s association of record labels – announced today (April 13) that industry income totalled £926 million in 2016, the highest it has been in five years.

Streaming revenue rose a massive 61% from 2015, meaning that streaming now accounts for 30% of overall record label revenues. Physical record sales account for an only slightly higher 32%.

Geoff Taylor of the BPI said in response to the figures: “It’s encouraging to see revenues rise significantly, as more and more consumers enjoy the benefits of subscribing to a premium streaming service or rediscover the joys of vinyl.”

However, Taylor also urged Theresa May’s government to make “creative businesses a priority post-Brexit”.

“What does this mean?” he continued. “It means making sure that UK artists can tour freely in EU markets and that UK businesses can access the best talent. It means taking firm action against illegal websites that deny artists a living, and it means making clear in UK law that huge online platforms must pay fair royalties for the music they use. And it means working with industry to boost exports by promoting strong IP protection in trade negotiations with third countries.”