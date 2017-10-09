The Streets announce reunion and 2018 greatest hits tour

Mike Skinner and co to reform for live shows next April

The Streets are set to reunite for a greatest hits tour next year.

Mike Skinner and co have announced details of a one-off UK tour for 2018. ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’ tour is named after a recent track from Skinner.

The Streets last toured in 2011 in support of their fifth album ‘Computers and Blues’. They will now reunite for live dates next April and will perform songs from their classic albums ‘Original Pirate Material’ and ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’, plus more.

Of the news, Skinner says: “I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show”.

spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs! on sale Friday 13th A post shared by Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Tickets go on general sale 9am this Friday (October 13), available here. See the tour dates in full below.

19th April – Birmingham O2 Academy

20th April – Glasgow O2 Academy

21st April – Manchester O2 Apollo

23rd April – Leeds O2 Academy

25th April – London O2 Academy Brixton

26th April – London O2 Academy Brixton

This summer saw Mike Skinner perform classic Streets track ‘Fit But You Know It’ for the first time in 5 years at Glastonbury festival.