Suede’s Brett Anderson to publish memoir, inspired by Justine Frischmann dumping him for Damon Albarn

Suede frontman Brett Anderson has signed a deal to publish his memoir.

The Britpop singer has sold his autobiography to publishers Little, Brown – who have described the writing as “as sharp as [Anderson’s] cheekbones”.

The Guardian reports that the book will be called Cold Black Mornings, while differing reports suggest that the title is in fact Coal Black Mornings. NME has asked Suede’s PR for clarification on the actual title. Either way, the title is said to refer to the death of Anderson’s mother as well as the loss of his lover, Elastica‘s Justine Frischmann, to Britpop rival Damon Albarn.

The book is set to look at Anderson’s upbringing, his “eccentric father” and the “choked Britain” of the early 1990s. It’s expected in spring 2018.

“This is a memoir which is so very good we would have wanted to publish it, whoever the author,” says publisher Richard Beswick.

“The fact that it is by the founder of an internationally successful band of course adds to the attraction. But fundamentally it is a classic memoir, which can stand alongside books like This Boy’s Life and Alan Johnson’s memoirs, as well as music books such as those by Mark Oliver Everett and Tracey Thorn.”

