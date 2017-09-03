Listen to a preview of Sufjan Stevens’ new mixtape

'The Greatest Gift' is set for release on October 20

Sufjan Stevens has previewed some previously-unreleased music from his upcoming mixtape – listen to the new snippet below.

The Detroit musician is due to release his second mixtape, ‘The Greatest Gift’, on October 20. The release – his first full solo output since the 2015 album ‘Carrie & Lowell’ – will feature outtakes and demos from those 2015 album sessions, as well as new remixes.

Ahead of the release of ‘The Greatest Gift’ next month, Stevens’ label Ashmatic Kitty have previewed a snippet of unreleased music from the mixtape in a new Instagram post.

The video opens with a test cassette being inserted into a tape player, and, after a short period of silence, music from the mixtape begins to play. Watch the post below.

Test cassette of Sufjan's next release, The Greatest Gift Mixtape 🎁 Out October 20th! 💫 A post shared by Asthmatic Kitty Records (@asthmatickittyrecords) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Earlier this year, Stevens released the live album ‘Carrie & Lowell Live’, as well as the collaborative record ‘Planetarium’, which contained songs written about the solar system.

The latter release later saw Stevens tour with his fellow collaborators Bryce Dessner (The National), Nico Muhly and drummer James McAlister in support of ‘Planetarium’.

During the opening night of the tour, the band covered David Bowie‘s ‘Space Oddity’ in keeping with the record’s overarching theme.