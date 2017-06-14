Sufjan Stevens reacts to Katy Perry’s new album: ‘Lord Jesus have mercy’

Stevens responds to a song which features the line: "Your words are like Chinese water torture."

Sufjan Stevens has posted a response to some dramatic lyrics from Katy Perry’s new album ‘Witness’.

On her new song ‘Déjà Vu’, Perry sings: “Your words are like Chinese water torture / And there’s no finish line, always one more corner.”

Reacting to the water torture line, Stevens wrote on Tumblr: “Your words are like Chinese water torture…”

literal

lyrics

from

the

new

Katy

Perry

album

LORD JESUS HAVE MERCY.

And y’all thought it was weird when I wrote, “Tuesday night at the Bible study….”

Lord Jesus.

Katy Perry was probably at THAT SAME BIBLE STUDY.

We probably did popcorn prayer together.

I love this world.”

Meanwhile, Diplo has responded to Perry’s less than flattering ranking of his sexual performance, which she deemed inferior to that of Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

During her recent four-day livestream, Perry also apologised for her past cultural appropriation.

Perry has recently said too that she is “100% ready” to let go of her Taylor Swift beef. She has also responded to Swift’s decision to add her back catalogue to Spotify on the same day that ‘Witness’ dropped.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry released fifth studio album ‘Witness’ last Friday (June 9). She will perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival at the end of the month before embarking on a world tour later in the year.