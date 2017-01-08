Sufjan Stevens creates original soundtrack for new film ‘Call Me By Your Name’

The film will feature original songs written and recorded by Stevens

Sufjan Stevens has soundtracked a new film titled ‘Call Me By Your Name’. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film is based on Andre Aciman’s novel of the same name.

It’s a love story set in Northern Italy, and it stars Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, and Michael Stuhlbarg. It’s set to debut at Sundance Film Festival on January 22 and the rights were recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

Stevens’ last album was 2015’s ‘Carrie and Lowell’. NME described it as “resolutely serene,” stating that Stevens’ emotion was “swathed in glistening guitar tones and angelic harmonies, spooling out his genius as casually as breathing.”

In March 2016, Kanye West gave a head-nod to Sufjan Stevens as he records his new album.

West uploaded a screenshot of himself listening to singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens’ track ‘Death With Dignity’ on Youtube. A caption reads: “Day 3”, suggesting that the rapper was three days into recording his new LP.

It is not known whether Stevens will be a direct influence on West’s new album or whether they are working together or not.