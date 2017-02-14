Sufjan Stevens and St Vincent accuse Grammys of racism over Beyonce snub

'Just a reminder - don't be racist'

Sufjan Stevens and St Vincent have spoken out in support of Beyonce, accusing the Grammys of racism for not allowing her to win Best Album.

This weekend saw Beyonce win Best Music Video for ‘Formation’ and Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’, but lost out on Album Of The Year to Adele’s 25.

Writing on his website in a post tagged under ‘just a reminder – don’t be racist’, Stevens argues that this do not does not do her justice and is a result of white men being ‘threatened’ by her true talent.

He wrote:

Q: WTF is “Urban Contemporary”?

A: It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.

St Vincent’s Annie Clarke then took to Twitter to agree with the singer-songwriter:

Getty Images for NARAS

Meanwhile, Adele also agreed that Beyonce should have won her awards.