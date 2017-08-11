Suge Knight accused of seeking to bribe witnesses in his murder case

The Death Row founder is on trial for murder and allegedly threatening to kill 'Straight Outta Compton' director F. Gary Gray

Death Row founder Suge Knight has been accused of talking with his attorney about bribing witnesses in his alleged murder trial.

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight is currently awaiting trial for murder in connection with a hit and run that took place in January 2015 on the set of N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. Knight allegedly ran his car into two men, severely injuring one and killing Terry Carter. Last week, he was arraigned in an LA courtroom for allegedly threatening to kill Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray. Knight supposedly texted Gray a threat in 2014 after seeing his aggressive portrayal in the film.

The Death Row founder has now reportedly been found to have asked his attorney about the possibility of bribing witnesses to the hit and run. According to the New York Daily News, Knight wanted witnesses to testify that they’d seen Knight’s victims carrying firearms, allowing Knight to claim self defense.

“That’s a fair motherfucking investment, you know, 20, 25 thousand dollars to pay to these motherfuckers to get home?” Suge Knight is reported as saying, in transcripts of a phone call obtained by the Daily News.

Knight’s attorney Matthew Fletcher denied the claims, telling the paper: “I’ve never paid anyone, period, end of story,” and, “I don’t believe Suge Knight has the money to pay anyone.”

Dr Dre and Ice Cube were previously cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit involving Suge Knight and late Hollywood records co-founder Terry Carter after Carter’s family sued Knight for wrongful death and negligence and named Dre and Ice Cube as defendants.