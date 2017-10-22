Suge Knight’s alleged threats to ‘Straight Outta Compton’ director made public

The Death Row Records co-founder was indicted for threatening to murder F. Gary Gray earlier this year

Suge Knight‘s alleged threats against the director of Straight Outta Compton have been made public.

Earlier this year, the Death Row Records co-founder was indicted on the charge of violating a penal code that includes threatening “to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury to another person”.

According to reports, Knight texted director F. Gary Gary in 2014 after seeing how he was being portrayed in the N.W.A. biopic. Now, as the Los Angeles Times reports, details of the alleged threats have been released. Court records show Gray received a phone call during the filming of Straight Outta Compton from Knight, supposedly angry about how he was being depicted in the film and that he had not received any compensation for it.

The paper states two more phone calls were made to Gray, which he ignored. Knight is then said to have texted the director, allegedly writing: “I will see u in person … u have kids just like me so let’s play hardball.” It is claimed in court records that he also ended that message with a pair of expletives and a racial slur.

Knight is also alleged to have sent Gray further messages using gang terminology and referring to members of N.W.A. Another message reportedly read “I’m from Bomton,” using Bloods slang for the area of Compton.

“I’m a Blood criminal street gang member from the city of Compton,” it continued. “Time has arrived Faith in God keep ppl safe. The Devil’s Money can’t save No 1.” Knight is also said to have told Gray that he would “make sure” he, Dr. Dre and Ice Cube would receive “hugs” – or physical violence – according to testimony from detectives working on the case.

In the grand jury hearing in February relating to the threats, Gray said he couldn’t “remember being threatened by him specifically” or any details of phone calls, texts or other communication he may have had with Knight at the relevant time.

Knight’s defence attorney has refuted the charges, saying she does not believe the phone from which the messages were sent belongs to her client and that the gang references in the texts sound “like law enforcement language”. “It’s basically just feeding the grand jury what it needed to be fed in order to get an indictment,” she said.

Knight is currently in jail awaiting trial on those charges, as well as separate charges of robbery and the murder of Terry Knight in January 2015. The trial is due to begin on January 8, 2018.