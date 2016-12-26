Watch Sundara Karma’s new video for ‘Flame’

Debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ is released in January

Sundara Karma have released a new video for latest single ‘Flame’. It’s taken from debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’, released January 6th.

Back in September, the Reading band played one of their biggest headline sets to date at London’s Heaven.

Speaking of ‘Flame’, lead singer Oscar Pollock explains that the track is inspired by Plato’s Allegory Of The Cave, in which a prisoner is facing a wall full of shadows from a fire behind him, believing the shadows to be reality. It’s only when released from the cave that he sees the full sunlit picture of the world. You can see the video below.

“Ever since I heard that story I thought it was crazy, especially how old and relevant it still is.” Pollock said in a statement. “Michael (the director of the video) and I fell in love. We wanted to make something to resemble our relationship, something that would be eternal. At times it felt like the whole world was against us.”

“We’re told that happiness will come from buying more shit or that you’re inadequate, from adverts, that you need to buy the new best thing in order to feel better,” Pollock continued. “It’s really fucked up and there’s definitely some shady shit behind power.”

“For me it’s so obvious what’s wrong with the world at the moment and what the solutions would be – improving education for example, and taxing companies that have committed crimes. I don’t understand why those things aren’t happening. There must be some dodgy shit going on if these obvious things aren’t being addressed.”

The group will be touring next February. This is in addition to their support slot on Two Door Cinema Club’s nationwide jaunt. Check out all the dates below.

w/ Two Door Cinema Club

Birmingham Academy (January 24)

Cambridge Corn Exchange (25)

Manchester Apollo (27, 28)

Leeds Academy (30)

Newcastle Academy (31)

Liverpool Guild Of Students (February 2)

Glasgow Barrowlands (3-4)

Southampton Guildhall (6)

Bristol Academy (7)

London Alexandra Palace (9, 10)

Headline tour

Birmingham The Rainbow Warehouse (February 11)

Liverpool O2 Academy (12)

Sheffield Leadmill (13)

Newcastle Northumbria University (15

Manchester Albert Hall (16)

Glasgow The Garage (17)

Leeds Leeds University (18)

Reading 3 Sixty (19)

Leicester O2 Academy (20)

Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms (22)

Cardiff Cardiff University (23)

London Shepherds Bush Empire (24)