Sundara Karma play biggest headline show of their career so far at Brixton Academy

"Visceral...bonkers and visceral"

Last night saw Sundara Karma take Brixton Academy by storm with the biggest headline show of their career so far. See photos, footage and the setlist below.

After rowdy support from Willie J Healey and The Magic Gang, Reading’s Sundara Karma took to the stage, opening with the transcendental ‘Another Word for Beautiful’. With an evolved live production, the stage was lit up by three glowing orb-like circles – which had replaced the classic curtain backdrop of previous tours.

After a showcase of frontman Oscar Pollock’s soaring vocals, it was onto crowd favourites ‘A Young Understanding’ and ‘Loveblood’ which erupted into mass moshing and rapturous sing-along, Pollock himself even jumped into the crowd during ‘Vivienne’. While performing debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ in it’s entirety, they also threw in old favourites ‘Run Away’ and ‘Diamond Cutter’ from their second EP for good measure.

@sundarakarma #sundarakarma #brixtonacademy A post shared by @scumofcharlottex75 (@spam.scum.of_charlotte) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Rambunctious indie-pop aside, the setlist was also punctuated with tender moments too – as Pollock took the time to thank the crowd and explaining that “this is crazy”.

During the encore, a mass of of fans clambered onto each others’ shoulders for the glorious celebration of closer ‘Happy Family’.

Love love love them #SundaraKarma #shesaid 💚 A post shared by Sharon Cosgrove (@sharon_cosy) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Such a special evening seeing @sundarakarma at O2 Brixton last night with @elisaseg :') so proud ✨❤ . #SundaraKarma #HappyFamily #O2Brixton A post shared by 💐 Miko The Strange 💐 (@hellismymiko) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Closing with latest single ‘Explore’, the crowd exploded into one final burst of frenzied fanaticism before the lads left the stage to roars of praise.

Speaking to NME after the show, Oscar described the experience of the show as ‘“visceral….bonkers and visceral.”

Words by Ellie Desborough

Sundara Karma’s setlist was:

Another Word For Beautiful

A Young Understanding

Loveblood

Run Away

Be Nobody

Flame

Lakhey

Olympia

Diamond Cutter

Watching From Great Heights

Lose The Feeling

Vivienne

She Said

Deep Relief

The Night

Encore:

Happy Family

Explore

Tour dates:

Sundara Karma’s remaining UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Fri October 06 2017 – LIVERPOOL Guild of Students

Sat October 07 2017 – SHEFFIELD Plug

Mon October 09 2017 – LEEDS Academy

Thu October 12 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy