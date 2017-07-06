Sundara Karma unveil new song ‘Lakhey’

This week sees the band re-release 'Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect'

Sundara Karma have unveiled their new song ‘Lakkey’ – along with some fittingly trippy visuals . Check it out on NME first below.

Taken from the upcoming reissue of their acclaimed debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’, ‘Lakhey’ is another rush of playful and infectious but opulent and ambitious indie-pop – showcasing how they’ve caught the hearts of so many.

The coming months mark a busy summer for Sundara Karma, with the band taking to the fields to play a long run of festivals including Blissfields, Truck, Y Not?, Victorious, TRNSMT and Reading and Leeds, before returning in September and October to play the biggest UK headline shows of their career to date – including a huge show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band reissue ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ tomorrow on Friday July 7.

Sundara Karma’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 27 – CARDIFF Tramshed

Thursday 28 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Friday 29 – SOUTHAMPTON 1865

Saturday 30 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

Tuesday 3 – MANCHESTER Academy

Wednesday 4 – COVENTRY Empire

Thursday 5 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 6 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall

Saturday 7 – SHEFFIELD Plug