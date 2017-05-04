Sunday Times Rich List 2017 reveals UK’s top 20 wealthiest names in music

Adele's fortune has grown by a massive £40million in a year

The Sunday Times Rich List has revealed the wealthiest names in music in 2017 – featuring the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, U2, Sir Elton John and Adele.

A compilation of the 100 wealthiest people in the UK, the full Sunday Times Rich List will be published on Sunday, however the initial list of the top 20 millionaires in music shows who’s made the most money over the last year.

While former Beatle turned solo icon Paul McCartney tops the list with a fortune of £780million, and ranks above the likes of Andrew Lloyd-Webber, U2, Elton John and Mick Jagger, Adele is the only female in the top 20 – and came out as the richest under-30 musician in the UK.

The study found that her fortune had increased by a massive £40million over the last year – due to the sales of her record-breaking album ’25’ and subsequent world tour.

“What a year for Adele,” said Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said. “Such strong record sales and a busy touring schedule propel her into our main list for the first time. Still in her 20s, if Adele’s career lasts as long as many of the other entries in our list, she has the potential to be the highest-earning British musician of all time.”

Check out the full top 20 below

1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell: £780m (Up £20m)

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber: £740m (Up £25m)

3. U2: £548m (Up £48m)

4. Sir Elton John: £290m (Up £10m)

5. Sir Mick Jagger: £250m (Up £15m)

6. Keith Richards: £235m (Up £15m)

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison: £210m (Down £10m

8= Michael Flatley: £200m (Up £2m)

8= Ringo Starr: £200m (No change)

10. Sting: £185m (No change)

11= Eric Clapton: £170m (Up £10m)

11= Sir Rod Stewart: £170m (Up £10m)

13. Roger Waters: £165m (Up £5m)

14. Sir Tom Jones: £160m (Up £5m)

15. Sir Tim Rice: £152m (Up £2m)

16. Robbie Williams: £150m (Up £5m)

17. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne: £140m (Up £5m)

18. Charlie Watts: £130m (Up £10m)

19= Adele: £125m (Up £40m)

19= Brian May: £125m (Up £5m)

Fans should make the most of this opportunity to see Adele live, after she recently reportedly suggested that she ‘may not tour again for another ten years’.

“Right now she is saying she won’t do another massive world tour like the current one for another ten years,” said ‘a source’. “But she is going to consider doing a Las Vegas residency — something which has already been put on the table. A regular Vegas show appeals to her because it is in one place and she would be able to maintain a normal life, but it won’t happen for a number of years.”

Next month will see Adele play to 320,000 people with four nights at Wembley Stadium.