Sunfall Festival criticised for ‘dangerous’ five-hour queues

The one-day event is taking place in south London's Brockwell Park

Sunfall Festival has been criticised by ticket-holders following what have been described as “dangerous” queues to get into the site.

The one-day event, which is now in its second year, is organised by the teams behind venues XOYO, The Nest and Phonox, as well as Croatian festivals Outlook and Dimensions. The line-up for 2017 features artists such as Princess Nokia, Jay Electronica, Floating Points, Jackmaster and more.

As Fact reports, festival-goers have taken to social media to share reports of queues of up to five-hours long, “stampedes” and “fighting”.

“Feel lucky to be alive after the #sunfallfestival queue crush,” wrote one Twitter user. “Organisers should be extremely concerned.”

Another said: “Actually quite dangerous queuing, people stampeding barricades at the front and everyone who has been queuing for 2+ hours still waiting.”

“If queuing for hours without food, water or toilets is your idea of fun then #sunfallfestival looks REALLY fun,” added another.

Sunfall organisers wrote on Twitter that the delays were due to “heightened security/safety measures” that had been put in place “for everyone’s health and safety.” They added that “additional resources” would be “put in place to try and speed up the entry process.”

The comments gathered replies from people who were still in the queue, with many asking for a refund. “And definitely expecting some form of compensation here,” wrote one. “Sorry to moan, but I’ve never seen anything so bad.”

Another echoed those sentiments, saying: “This is the worst festival I’ve ever been to! I want a refund.”