Sunflower Bean to play last minute London show tomorrow (July 1)

The band will follow their Green Day support slot with their own headline show

Sunflower Bean have announced a last minute headline show to take place tomorrow (July 1).

The New York trio are due to support Green Day at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park earlier in the day. Following the set, they will then head to the Sebright Arms in Bethnal Green for their own headline show.

Tickets for the gig are priced at £5 and are available via DICE. Doors for the show are at 7:30pm and support will come from Dorking band Vinyl Staircase.

See more information on the official Facebook event page.

The band released their debut album ‘Human Ceremony’ in 2016. They gave NME an update on the progress of the follow-up to that record earlier this year.

“We’ve got a lot of material,” singer and bassist Julia Cumming said. “We were nervous to start but now that we’re in the thick of it, it’s really exciting. We’re just making demos and taking our time.

She continued: “I think we’re always growing as musicians and growing together, getting better, moving forward, messing shit up, we’re living life, we’re a rock band. We’re finding ourselves and growing up a little bit. That’s what I hope for us.”

As for what was lyrically inspiring them at the moment, guitarist Nick Kivlen said: “The world is not in a great place right now so it’s a little hard to do anything. I think musically, we’re delving into escapism and fantasy, but lyrically we’re becoming a little bit more topical.

Cumming added: “We’re working on a song about New York City, we’re talking about how everything is changing. There’s so much going on in the US and in the world right now that I thnk no matter how you feel politically, you’re effected by the change. That’s giving us a lot of inspiration because every day something new happens, you go into the practice space and you start playing and all these feelings come out that you didn’t even know where there.”